We are sorry: Nayacalevu

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui (left), Waisea Nayacalevu.

Fiji Water Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu has apologized to fans for their loss this morning at the Rugby World Cup.

The national side went down 32-26 in what was the match of the round.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Nayacalevu says they’re sorry for not getting the win.

[Source: World Rugby]

He adds they understand the expectations but it didn’t go their way in the end.

The inspirational skipper also urges fans to keep on supporting them in their World Cup campaign.



[Source: World Rugby]

The national side faces Australia in Saint Etienne next weekend.

