Rugby League

Wayne Bennett to coach Dolphins

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 14, 2021 6:05 am

Master coach Wayne Bennett will coach new NRL team the Dolphins on a three-year deal from 2023.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the outgoing Rabbitohs coach has agreed to terms with the NRL’s expansion franchise when they enter the competition in two years’ time.

The 71-year-old has hired veteran agent Sam Ayoub to secure the deal which is for two seasons with the potential for a third in 2025.

Article continues after advertisement

An official announcement is expected to be announced this week with Bennett to begin his tenure at the Dolphins from November 1st.

According to rugby league pundits including commentator Andrew Voss, Bennett is expected to be paid over $1 million a season.

Bennett holds Australian rugby league coaching records for most grand final wins with seven.

