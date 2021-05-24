Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Over 50 MoH staff terminated|Fijians continue to disregard face-covering mandate|Children allowed in houses of worship, no entry for unvaccinated|81 new COVID infections recorded|COVID cases continue to be recorded on islands|Over 200,000 Pfizer vaccines expected|Reduction in quarantine period considered|Teachers urged to get vaccinated|Fiji receives PPE’s worth $160,000|Naitasiri villagers continue to show resilience|Fijians should adapt to the protocols in place: Minister|Operators ready to resume normal services|65 new cases as death toll passes 621|Curfew to start from 10pm today|Student vaccination program deferred|Ministry terminates 127 staff|No resignations, we will follow MoH directives|Local knowledge incorporated with COVID response|Remain cautious to avoid future lockdowns|MoH to conduct surveillance for maritime communities|Over 17,000 children receive first jab|Central Division records two COVID-19 deaths|Slow increase in non-COVID caseloads: Dr. Nasedra|Health Ministry records 65 new cases|Vaccination prioritized for students in maritime islands|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Wayne Bennett could create history

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 30, 2021 9:39 am
Wayne Bennett [Source: news.com.au]

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett has a chance of creating history if the Rabbitohs win the grand-final clash against the Panthers on Sunday.

If South Sydney does come out victorious, Bennett will be the first NRL coach in history to win three premierships for three different clubs.

His first premiership win was with the Brisbane Broncos in 1988 and later winning a further eight titles with them.

Article continues after advertisement

Bennett moved on to guide the Dragons and helped them win the premiership title in 2010.

Now, the man commonly known as ‘Benny’ has the chance to add another success on his already illustrious rugby league story.

The Rabbitohs take on the Panthers in the grand-final showdown on Sunday at 8.30pm and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL.com]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.