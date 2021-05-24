Wayne Bennett could create history

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett has a chance of creating history if the Rabbitohs win the grand-final clash against the Panthers on Sunday.

If South Sydney does come out victorious, Bennett will be the first NRL coach in history to win three premierships for three different clubs.

His first premiership win was with the Brisbane Broncos in 1988 and later winning a further eight titles with them.

Bennett moved on to guide the Dragons and helped them win the premiership title in 2010.

Now, the man commonly known as ‘Benny’ has the chance to add another success on his already illustrious rugby league story.

The Rabbitohs take on the Panthers in the grand-final showdown on Sunday at 8.30pm and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL.com]