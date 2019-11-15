Warriors win support off the field, but now they need to gain it on the field

Based away from home for at least four months and with a rising injury toll, retired superstars and opposition players and coaches publicly got behind the New Zealand side.

The Warriors first game back, in round three of the now revised competition, is against St George Illawarra on Saturday and the Dragons second rower Tariq Sims said the hardship that the visitors are going through would gain them a lot of support.

Dragons halfback Ben Hunt also said he had some mixed emotions about matching up against the Warriors.

Both sides lost their opening two games in March, before the competition was suspended because of COVID-19, and Hunt is wary.

The Warriors now have 20 rounds of rugby league to prove every sacrifice has been worth it.

[Source: RNZ Sports]