Warriors to train in groups of 10

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 4, 2020 4:36 pm
Warriors coach Stephen Kearney. [Daily Telegraph]

The Warriors will not be able to train as a full squad this week as they are required to train in groups of 10.

This is part of the strict guidelines in place under the NRL coronavirus rules.

This was revealed by Warriors coach Stephen Kearney while going over some strict restrictions guidelines the team will need to adhere to as they go into their 14-day quarantine period.

All the NRL teams are expected to regroup on Monday where they will be briefed on how to train safely over the next few weeks and also given reminders about social distancing.

Training will begin again on Wednesday with most teams having to train as a full squad except the Warriors.

