Warriors stun the Dragons

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 18, 2021 3:33 pm
[Source: NRL]

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck willed the Warriors to a 20-14 controversial win against the Dragons.

This is after opposing fullback Matt Dufty looked like he’d scored the match-winner.

When Dufty touched down from an Adam Clune grubber with 20 minutes to go, St George Illawarra were poised to claim their fifth straight win before a sea of red and white.

But Tuivasa-Sheck, who had torn the defense to shreds on a few occasions beat Jack Bird and Tariq Sims to put his team in front with 15 minutes to play.

Warriors five-eighth Kodi Nikorima added a penalty goal shortly afterwards when Brayden Wiliame was pinged for diving on the ball in an offside position.

[Source: NRL]

