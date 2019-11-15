Warriors star says players responsible for coach’s sacking

Star Warriors back-rower Tohu Harris says the players are responsible for the “undeserved” sacking of Coach Stephen Kearney.

Harris was the first player to front the media since Kearney’s abrupt axing by Warriors management on Saturday.

The New Zealand Test regular still lost for words at times regarding the coach’s surprising exit.

He described Kearney as “the one person that was holding the team together” after the Auckland-based club relocated indefinitely to the NSW Central Coast to keep playing in 2020.

Meanwhile, looking at the NRL round 7 draws, Viliame Kikau and the Panthers play the Rabbitohs at 9:50pm on Thursday.

On Friday the Storm meet the Warriors at 8pm followed by the Roosters and Dragons at 9:55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday starting with the Cowboys and Knights at 5pm before the Broncos host the Titans at 7:30pm and then the Eels meet the Raiders at 9:55pm.

On Sunday, the Sea Eagles face the Sharks at 6:05pm and at 8:30pm the Bulldogs takes on West Tigers.