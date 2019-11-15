Warriors standing firm on Rudolf deal but Morris wants him to stay

The Warriors are confident of convincing Cronulla prop Toby Rudolf to move across the Tasman and honour an agreement to join the New Zealand-based club next season.

Rudolf is understood to have agreed to a three-year deal with the Warriors while the Telstra Premiership was suspended but he now wants out on compassionate grounds due to a family health issue.

However, the Warriors are standing firm on the deal in the belief a resolution can be found to enable him to make the switch.

It is believed Cronulla officials were taken by surprise when they learned of the deal.

Sharks coach John Morris said his intention was to hang onto him.

Meanwhile, in other matches, the Canberra Raiders snapped a two-match losing skid with a 22-16 defeat of St George Illawarra at GIO Stadium.

In tonights NRL match, the Titans face the Sharks at 5pm followed by the Warriors and Broncos at 7:30pm.

The Panthers will meet West Tigers at 9:35pm and you can catch the action LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

The Bulldogs play the Rabbitohs at 8:30pm tomorrow but before that the Sea Eagles meet the Knights at 6:05pm.