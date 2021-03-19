Home

Warriors snatch win from Raiders

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 27, 2021 6:43 pm

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck helped earn the Warriors a slim 34-31 win over an injury-ravaged Raiders this afternoon.

Warriors prop Addin Fonua-Blake opened the account scoring his 100th in an NRL game, but Canberra’s Dally M medalist Jack Wighton replied with a try to level the score at 6-all.

Then the floodgates opened and Canberra’s horror run turned into a dream one.

Three tries came within 10 minutes to Ryan Sutton, Iosia Soliola and George Williams.

Jarrod Croker kicking game was on point, making his first appearance for 2021 after a shoulder injury.

Warriors centre Adam Pompey had put the Warriors in front with their fifth second-half try to claw back the Raiders’ 25-6 halftime lead.

Up by 19 at the break, the Raiders looked a strong chance of pulling off a miracle.

However, the Warriors rebounded and whittled down that 19-point Raiders lead scoring five second-half tries.

