Warriors secure first win in NRL

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 5, 2020 1:04 pm
The Warriors recorded a gutsy 26-16 win over Brisbane Broncos last night in round 8 of the NRL. [Source: NRL]

Scoreless for the first 39 minutes of the match, the Warriors courageously clawed their way back with four second-half tries to claim their third win of the season.

Down 16-12 with 20 minutes remaining, Blake Green turned the tide for the Warriors to finish with a head full of steam for their first win in a month.

The Broncos played like a team down on confidence for large parts of the game and the loss left their finals hopes in tatters.

Today’s NRL match, the Bulldogs play the Rabbitohs at 8:30pm but before that, the Sea Eagles meet the Knights at 6:05pm.

