Warriors’ rookie Walsh out of award race

New Zealand rising NRL star Reece Walsh is no longer in contention for the Dally M Rookie of the Year.

The 18-year-old was ruled out after been ruled out after admitting to being in possession of cocaine following a Gold Coast arrest yesterday morning.

The ineligibility, however, is not related to the off-field incident, but because Walsh was suspended twice during the season.

The Daily Telegraph reported this morning, the NRL had confirmed Walsh could not win the award, with perhaps some forgetting the youngster had been suspended on two occasions this year.

Meanwhile, the NRL grand-final in on this Sunday at 8.30pm between the Panthers and the Rabbitohs.

You can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

