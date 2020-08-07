Warriors reign in the rain to stun Sea Eagles

The New Zealand Warriors are knocking on the door of the top eight after upsetting Manly 26-22 on Friday night at a rain-drenched Lottoland.

Picking up where they left off from last week’s courageous victory over the Wests Tigers, the Warriors claimed another important scalp to improve their record to 5-8 for the season and stay in finals contention.

Article continues after advertisement

The injury-hit Sea Eagles dropped to 6-7 and squandered an opportunity to move back into the top eight.

​

After tackling Manly ace Daly Cherry-Evans over the sideline on the first play of the game, the Warriors wasted no time capitalising, as winger Patrick Herbert caught Kodi Nikorima’s well-placed cross-kick to touch down for the opening try.

Eliesa Katoa pounced on a grubber for the Warriors’ second try in the 11th minute, with Nikorima converting for a 10-0 lead.

The visitors were in again four minutes later, as George Jennings scored his maiden try for the club. Nikorima’s conversion made it 16-0 and an upset was well and truly on the cards, especially when Sea Eagles prop Addin Fonua-Blake was helped from the field with a leg injury.

Manly eased the pressure with Tevita Vuna’s 21st-minute converted try and closed the gap to 16-10 when Cherry-Evans put centre Moses Suli over for a try seven minutes later.

The Warriors had the final say of the half, executing a copybook back-line play for Herbert to claim his second try in the closing seconds.

Chanel Harris-Tavita missed the sideline conversion but the Warriors were in the box seat with a 20-10 lead at the break.

Manly’s nightmare continued when Peta Hika scored his team’s fifth try in the opening minutes of the second half. Herbert stepped up as his his team’s third-choice kicker and drilled the conversion for a 26-10 lead.

The Sea Eagles lost their other starting prop in the 49th minute when Martin Taupau was on the end of a swinging arm from Jack Hetherington, who subsequently copped a 10-minute stint in the sin-bin.

Manly took advantage of a 12-man Warriors, as Cherry-Evans sent Haumole Olakau’atu over.

Garrick’s conversion made it 26-16 with 22 minutes remaining.

Cherry-Evans set up a try for winger Jorge Taufua in the 68th minute and Garrick’s clutch sideline conversion set up a nail-biting finish.

But they couldn’t find a match-winner, as the Warriors bravely secured back to back victories for the first time this season.