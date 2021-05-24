Warriors prove too good for Broncos

Fiji Bati centre Marcelo Montoya’s lone try for the Broncos was not enough today, as the side lost to Warriors 20-6 today.

Superstar Shaun Johnson spearheaded the Warriors, after suffering a pectoral injury in round one.

Johnson made his return known, assisting Jesse Arthars to a try in the fifth minute.

Skipper Adam Reynolds got the Broncos on the board while they were a man down.

#NRLWarriorsBroncos Match Highlights 🎥 The Warriors go back-to-back in front of a sellout crowd in Redcliffe! pic.twitter.com/uE4kOqEivw — NRL (@NRL) April 2, 2022

A couple of mistakes from the Warriors then handed Brisbane a golden chance to draw level but Marcelo Montoya came in off his wing to put his name on the score sheet.

Flegler found himself on report for a fourth time with 10 minutes remaining when a hip drop tackle on Ben Murdoch-Masila gave Walsh the opportunity to knock over a penalty goal and make it 18-6.

The final insult for Brisbane came in the 76th minute when Jake Turpin was sent to the sin bin for a professional foul and Walsh slotted the penalty for 20-6.