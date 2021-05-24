Rugby League
Warriors prove too good for Broncos
April 2, 2022 8:14 pm
[Source: Broncos/Twitter]
Fiji Bati centre Marcelo Montoya’s lone try for the Broncos was not enough today, as the side lost to Warriors 20-6 today.
Superstar Shaun Johnson spearheaded the Warriors, after suffering a pectoral injury in round one.
Johnson made his return known, assisting Jesse Arthars to a try in the fifth minute.
Skipper Adam Reynolds got the Broncos on the board while they were a man down.
#NRLWarriorsBroncos Match Highlights 🎥
The Warriors go back-to-back in front of a sellout crowd in Redcliffe! pic.twitter.com/uE4kOqEivw
— NRL (@NRL) April 2, 2022
A couple of mistakes from the Warriors then handed Brisbane a golden chance to draw level but Marcelo Montoya came in off his wing to put his name on the score sheet.
Flegler found himself on report for a fourth time with 10 minutes remaining when a hip drop tackle on Ben Murdoch-Masila gave Walsh the opportunity to knock over a penalty goal and make it 18-6.
The final insult for Brisbane came in the 76th minute when Jake Turpin was sent to the sin bin for a professional foul and Walsh slotted the penalty for 20-6.