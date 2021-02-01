Home

Warriors players welcome the introduction of Trans-Tasman travel bubble

NRL
April 6, 2021 3:58 pm

Warriors players have welcomed the introduction of a trans-Tasman bubble for quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand.

They are excited about playing a home match at a packed Mt Smart Stadium for the first time in almost two years.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today that arrivals into the country from Australia would no longer have to undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine from April 19 in a huge boost to the Warriors’ hopes of returning home.

However, the Warriors have committed to remaining on the Central Coast until June 21.

It is likely the club’s first match at Mt Smart Stadium would be on Friday, July 2 against St George Illawarra.

The Warriors faces the Sea Eagles in round five on Friday at 8pm.

