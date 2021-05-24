Warriors plans for permanent return to New Zealand

The Warriors have plans for their permanent return to New Zealand next year, with extra NRL games around the country at the beginning of the season.

Talks are underway to have the Warriors play more fixtures on this side of the Tasman in 2023 after spending most of the past three years stuck in Australia.

CEO Cameron George has revealed the club’s ambitious plans and if they pay off it will deliver more top level rugby league to New Zealand than ever seen before.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, in tonight’s NRL matches, Eels will face the Knights at 4pma and Panthers meet the Raiders at 6.05pm.