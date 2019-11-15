Warriors loan pair return to Eels

Warriors loan duo Daniel Alvaro and George Jennings will return to the Eels this week after fare-welling their teammates yesterday.

The pair said their goodbyes following the Warriors’ eight-point loss to Cronulla on Sunday night that all but ended the side’s hopes of an unlikely finals appearance.

Alvaro and Jennings spent seven weeks with the Warriors squad to help cover a horrid injury toll.

Article continues after advertisement

The Rabbitohs and Bulldogs will kick-off round 19 of the NRL on Thursday at 9.50pm.

There will be two matches on Friday with Cowboys taking on the Panthers at 8pm and the Eels meeting the Broncos 9.55pm.

Meanwhile, on Saturday the Sea Eagles battle the Titans at 5pm followed by the Storms and the West Tigers at 7.30pm and Roosters meet the Sharks at 9.35pm.

On Sunday the Raiders will take on the Warriors at 4pm and Knights take Dragons at 6.05pm.