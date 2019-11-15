Warriors in talks to return to Australia

The Vodafone Warriors is ready to work with National Rugby League to return to Australia as plans are underway to resume the 2020 Telstra Premiership on May 28.

New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron George says he has consulted with the players on the possibility of travelling to Australia and is working with the coaching staff and NRL on what is needed to be done.

George says they are in consultation with the players on the overview of what the meeting was about can happen in the mead future for the competition.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, NRL has confirmed State of Origin will be played as a three-game series and the grand final will remain in its traditional format, played as a single match in Sydney.

[Source: NRL]