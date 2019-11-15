Warriors hoping to arrive in Australia before May 4

Warriors boss Cameron George is hoping the NRL team can arrive in Australia in time to resume training with rival clubs on May 4.

The league is forging ahead with plans to re-launch its season in late May following high-powered meetings with broadcasters.

It remains unclear how many games will be played and how much the networks will be willing to pay for a restructured competition.

Article continues after advertisement

However all parties agreed on aiming for a return to action on May 28, with teams required to recommence squad runs in just 16 days-time.

The inclusion of the New Zealand-based Warriors remains a significant hurdle due to international travel restrictions.

The club is also demanding answers on a number of key issues before deciding whether to stay in Australia for up to seven months.

These includes player renumeration, competition structure, and whether families will also be able to be housed with the team.

The NRL will be looking to finalize discussions with the broadcasters early next week before its innovations committee meet again on Wednesday.