Warriors dismiss return of Shaun Johnson

The Warriors have reportedly dismissed bringing back long-time playmaker and NRL star Shaun Johnson to the Kiwi club.

Johnson departed the Warriors on rough terms after eight seasons at the club in 2018 and joined the Cronulla Sharks, where he has since rediscovered his playmaking flair.

The 30-year-old’s contract at the Sydney club ends this year and with Souths star Adam Reynolds rumored to be arriving in Cronulla to replace Chad Townsend, who is off to the Cowboys, it’s believed Johnson’s time at the Sharks will draw to a close.

