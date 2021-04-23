Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Latest cases to impact economy and tourism: RBF|New COVID stats shows increase|PM visits check points|Fijian economy expected to mend|WHO tells nations not to let guard down|Fijians urged to dispose of masks properly|Don't be complacent: Samarasinha|Methodist Church calls on Fijians to adhere to health measures|FHEC recommend arrangements of support services|It’s a painful period that’s needed to fight the virus|Namara villagers caught entering Logani lockdown area|Trio charged over breach of COVID-19 laws|Seasonal workers leave for Australia|We need to assume Viti Levu is exposed: Doctor Fong|Viti Levu under distress|Containment zones in Rakiraki|Doctor Fong lays down the rules for movement|Level of readiness not guaranteed says Dr. Fong|Screening clinics will pick up more cases: Dr Fong|Fijians need to adhere to safety measures|Two more cases surface as Viti Levu under threat, movement restricted|Fijians assist in COVID-19 response|UN out to assist Fiji’s vaccine efforts|Public health instruction is for everyone says UNICEF|Police to set up help numbers in light of COVID-19|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Warriors dismiss return of Shaun Johnson

NRL.COM
April 29, 2021 4:33 pm
[Source: NRL.COM]

The Warriors have reportedly dismissed bringing back long-time playmaker and NRL star Shaun Johnson to the Kiwi club.

Johnson departed the Warriors on rough terms after eight seasons at the club in 2018 and joined the Cronulla Sharks, where he has since rediscovered his playmaking flair.

The 30-year-old’s contract at the Sydney club ends this year and with Souths star Adam Reynolds rumored to be arriving in Cronulla to replace Chad Townsend, who is off to the Cowboys, it’s believed Johnson’s time at the Sharks will draw to a close.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, round eight of the NRL starts at 9:50 tonight with the Raiders hosting the Rabbitohs.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.