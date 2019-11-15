Warriors did not need permission to leave NZ: Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Warriors did not need permission to depart for Australia.

The Warriors have been given the all clear to fly to other side of the Tasman for the resumption of the NRL season.

The Warriors would need to arrive by at least May 14, to allow them to serve a 14-day quarantine before the games start on May 28.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s office told 1 NEWS that the Warriors have never needed permission to leave New Zealand, only to land and stay in Australia.