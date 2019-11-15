Warriors come from behind to beat Wests Tigers

Warriors came from behind to beat Wests Tigers 26-20 in round 12 of the NRL at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Two tries in minutes forced the Warriors to come back into the game from being 14-8 down at the breather.

Two tries in a matter of minutes for the Warriors with 16 minutes to go.

It was four tries a piece but Kodi Nikorima’s boots made the difference with four conversions and one penalty goal.

The Wests Tigers had a dream start when Moses Mbye scored a try just in 5th minute followed by David Nofoaluma’s try seven minutes later to lead 8-0 in first 12 minutes.

Warriors tried hard to settle into the game and did so when Karl Lawton scored in the 18th minute.

Nikorima managed to add extra two points from the conversion and then he kicked a drop goal five minutes later to level the scores to 8-all.

Sam McIntyre’s try in the 37th minute and Benji Marshall’s conversion gave Wests Tigers a 14-8 lead at half time.

The Warriors came back firing after the breather and was rewarded through Peta Hiku’s try in the 46th minute with a well taken conversion from Nikorima adding extra two points to level scores for the second time in the match.

Hiku scored his second to take Warriors into the lead for the first time in the match, 20-14.

The Warriors extended their lead through Tohu Harris in the 62nd minute to take the scores to 26-14 with a Nikorima conversion.

Wests Tigers tried hard for a late fight back when Tommy Talau scored in the 73rd minute but it was too late as Warriors managed to hold on to the 26-20 lead until the final whistle.