Warriors cleared to travel to Australia

The New Zealand Warriors have been cleared to travel to Australia to be part of the NRL.

TVNZ reports this is after the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday the Warriors right of entry was yet to be finalized.

However, the Australian Border Force has since given the team permission, meaning the side is now set to depart tomorrow afternoon to set up camp in New South Wales.

There were also concerns players would refuse to get on the plane earlier this week due to uncertainties around pay for the remainder of the season but ARL Commission boss Peter V’landys said those issues have been sorted.