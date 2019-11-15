Warriors CEO says NZ could trail blaze with professional sport bubbles

Warriors CEO Cameron George has told politicians today New Zealand has a chance to be a trail blazer in bringing back professional sport safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given if someone with the power is willing to make the bold call to allow sports to come back.

Speaking to the Epidemic Response Committee today during an online conference about the effects the coronavirus on the Warriors, George says the pandemic really devastated the club stopping their revenue streams.

The Warriors flew to Australia on Sunday to be part of the NRL season when it restarts on May 28 after getting clearance from the Australian Border Force last week.

The NRL plans to run a 20-round competition when it returns later this month.

George told MPs today that same bold thinking could be done in New Zealand and could lead to some groundbreaking results.

[Source: tvnz]