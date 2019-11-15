Warriors CEO calls for NRL's reconsideration after player loan request denied

Warriors boss Cameron George has called on the NRL to reconsider after his relocated club’s request for a loan player to resolve a prop injury crisis was knocked back.

Injuries to Leeson Ah Mau and Jazz Tevaga at the team’s Tamworth isolation training base have left the Warriors threadbare in the middle forward stocks and with no traditional recruitment means to bolster their squad.

George said he’d received an assurance that any request for a loan player from another club would be treated on merit, well before the squad flew from Auckland to Tamworth to begin the months-long stay in Australia which has allowed the season to restart.

The Kiwi club’s chief executive said there was no greater need than their current plight.

George said his request to NRL headquarters over the weekend was declined on the basis there were still 28 fit Warriors players to choose from in Tamworth.

[Source: tvnz]