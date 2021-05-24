Waqanisaravi first from Dakuinuku to play rugby league

Hoping to make his village proud, Watisoni Waqanisaravi has big dreams in rugby league.

What started as a hobby has grown into a career for the boy that grew up in Dakuinuku, Sawakasa in Tailevu.

Waqanisaravi is part of the Silktails team competing for the New South Wales Ron Massey Cup competition.

He says he considers this an honour to be the first from his village to play rugby league.

“I am the first in my village to ever play rugby league. Most of the boys from my villages opted to play 7s and 15s rugby. The majority of them as well haven’t reached any international level. So for me, it was something new.”



[Photo: Supplied]

The 18-year-old wants to break the norm and have more players from his village take part in the sport.

“I want to break the mindset of the people and help this boys in my village learn this sport and know that it can also be a source of income.”

The Silktails will be leaving no stone unturned heading into the Ron Massey Cup competition this year.