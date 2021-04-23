Waqa Blake to wait another week

Fiji Bati center Waqa Blake must wait at least one more week to make his comeback for the Eels.

Blake suffered a lower leg injury two months ago.

In Blake’s absence, Marata Niukore and Tom Opacic have both been performing exceptionally well at cente.

Eels Coach Brad Arthur has named the same 17 with Nathan Brown retaining his place at lock despite looking certain to miss at least some time after suffering a painful knock in the win over the Bulldogs.

The Eels host the Roosters at 9:55pm on Friday in round nine of the NRL.

Meanwhile, at 9:50pm tomorrow, Rabbitohs takes on the Storm.