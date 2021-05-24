Waqa Blake scores but Eels fall to Panthers

Apisai Koroisau, Viliame Kikau, and the Panthera are through to week three of the NRL preliminary finals.

The Panthers march on to a mouthwatering clash against the Storm next week after outlasting a spirited Eels outfit 8-6.

Fiji Bati Waqa Blake opened the scoring after Dylan Edwards misjudged a Mitch Moses high ball.

Blake reaped the rewards of a favorable bounce to score near the post and conversion by Moses made it 6-nil.

Panthers star halfback, Nathan Cleary then put his kicking tricks to work with a nice grubber for teammate Kurt Capewell to regather and muscle his way over.

A Cleary conversion leveled the score before his penalty gave Penrith the slim 8-6 lead at the break.

Scores were locked at that in the second half with efforts from the Eels in vain as they could not breakthrough.

[Source: NRL.com]