Rugby League
Waqa Blake scores but Eels fall to Panthers
September 19, 2021 6:45 am
pANTHERS TO MEET STORM NEXT WEEK IN NRL WEEK THREE FINALS [SOURCE: NRL.COM]
Apisai Koroisau, Viliame Kikau, and the Panthera are through to week three of the NRL preliminary finals.
The Panthers march on to a mouthwatering clash against the Storm next week after outlasting a spirited Eels outfit 8-6.
Fiji Bati Waqa Blake opened the scoring after Dylan Edwards misjudged a Mitch Moses high ball.
Blake reaped the rewards of a favorable bounce to score near the post and conversion by Moses made it 6-nil.
Panthers star halfback, Nathan Cleary then put his kicking tricks to work with a nice grubber for teammate Kurt Capewell to regather and muscle his way over.
A Cleary conversion leveled the score before his penalty gave Penrith the slim 8-6 lead at the break.
Scores were locked at that in the second half with efforts from the Eels in vain as they could not breakthrough.
[Source: NRL.com]