Rugby League

Walsh to make Origin debut on Sunday

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 21, 2021 12:02 pm

Maroons coach Paul Green has made five changes to his side for Sunday’s must-win Origin II clash at Suncorp Stadium.

Green is making a gamble on teenage rookie Reece Walsh who is named in the starting line-up against the Blues.

Walsh will start at fullback with AJ Brimson out with a knee injury, with incumbent No.1 Valentine Holmes moved to the wing and Broncos winger Coates axed.

The 18-year-old will become the youngest Origin debutant since Ben Ikin in 1995 when he runs out in the Maroons No.1 jersey made famous by the likes of Gary Belcher, Darren Lockyer, Billy Slater, and Greg Inglis.

Cowboy’s front-rower Francis Molo will also make his debut while veteran hooker Andrew McCullough, Canberra prop Josh Papalii, and Dragons utility Ben Hunt return to the side.

Meanwhile, Xavier Coates, Joe Ofahengaue, Jaydn Su’A all axed while Harry Grant (hamstring) and AJ Brimson (knee) were ruled out with injury.

But the huge story is Walsh, the player who Broncos coach Kevin Walters thought wasn’t ready for first-grade action earlier this year now getting ready for the biggest game of the season.

[Source: NRL]

