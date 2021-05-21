Walsh keen to represent Queensland

Warriors prodigy Reece Walsh has declared himself a bona fide Australian who wants to play for Queensland.

This is despite the advances of Kiwi coach Michael Maguire.

The 18-year-old, who has both Māori and Indigenous Australian heritage, debunked Wikipedia’s claim that he was born in Sydney and confirmed he came into the world on the Gold Coast.

After Walsh shredded Maguire’s Wests Tigers in round 11, scoring a try and setting up three more in a 30-26 win, the New Zealand mentor sought out the whizz-kid in the opposition change rooms.

[Source: NRL.com]