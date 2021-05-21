Home

Walsh keen to represent Queensland

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 28, 2021 12:07 pm
Reece Walsh [Source: Wide World of Sports Nine]

Warriors prodigy Reece Walsh has declared himself a bona fide Australian who wants to play for Queensland.

This is despite the advances of Kiwi coach Michael Maguire.

The 18-year-old, who has both Māori and Indigenous Australian heritage, debunked Wikipedia’s claim that he was born in Sydney and confirmed he came into the world on the Gold Coast.

After Walsh shredded Maguire’s Wests Tigers in round 11, scoring a try and setting up three more in a 30-26 win, the New Zealand mentor sought out the whizz-kid in the opposition change rooms.

Walsh will be in action for the Warriors tonight against the Cowboys at 8, this will be followed by the West Tigers and Dragons match at 9.55pm.

[Source: NRL.com]

