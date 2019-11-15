Walker runs rings around Knights as Rabbitohs advance after torrid week

Cody Walker set South Sydney up for an elimination final clash with Parramatta by leading his side to a 46-20 win over Newcastle.

After Knights captain Mitchell Pearce attempted to put Walker off his game with some unsolicited advice early in proceedings, the star five-eighth let his actions serve as his response.

It capped a torrid week for Souths after serious allegations emerged about former star player Sam Burgess, which is being investigated by the NRL Integrity Unit and NSW Police.

As well as turning in a resolute performance in defence, Walker scored a try and had a try assist in a strong individual performance.

As was the case in the previous three finals matches over the weekend, the team that started all guns blazing was unable to maintain that momentum.

Newcastle led 12-0 inside the opening 10 minutes via tries scored by Hymel Hunt and Bradman Best.

But once Corey Allan opened Souths’ account in the 16th minute, South Sydney were the better of the two sides.

Walker, Alex Johnston and Cameron Murray all scored as South Sydney turned a 14-0 deficit into a six-point lead heading into the second half.

Newcastle remained a chance of staging a fightback of their own until the 61st minute when Tevita Tatola crashed over from close range.

Johnston’s second of the day – following a telling pass from Walker – gave Souths even more breathing room with 11 minutes remaining.

Retiring Knights forward Aidan Guerra ended his career on a high with a sideline conversion after a consolation try to Hymel Hunt.