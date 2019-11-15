Rugby League
Walker recalled, incumbent stars added to Blues squad
October 18, 2020 11:27 am
Cody Walker
A sensational back end of the season has earned South Sydney star Cody Walker a Blues recall.
NSW coach Brad Fittler added to his 27-man extended squad on Sunday following the Raiders and Rabbitohs’ preliminary finals losses.
Walker has had an underwhelming Origin career so far.
The 30-year-old made his debut in Game 1 last year only to be hooked halfway through the game and ultimately dropped for the remainder of the season.
[Source: Fox Sports]
