Walker recalled, incumbent stars added to Blues squad

A sensational back end of the season has earned South Sydney star Cody Walker a Blues recall.

NSW coach Brad Fittler added to his 27-man extended squad on Sunday following the Raiders and Rabbitohs’ preliminary finals losses.

Walker has had an underwhelming Origin career so far.

The 30-year-old made his debut in Game 1 last year only to be hooked halfway through the game and ultimately dropped for the remainder of the season.

[Source: Fox Sports]