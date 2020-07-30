Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
2020-2021 National Budget passed|Budget lays foundation for Fijians to have a better life: Nagata|Construction projects to provide more employment opportunities: PM|Rabuka believes sharing responsibility can help Fiji economy|Cane farmers encouraged to utilize cane planting grant|Budget did nothing for workers in the informal sector: Kepa|2020-2021 Budget maybe the boldest in Fiji’s history: PM|The budget is necessary under current circumstances: EU|Senior members reminded of their role|UN commends Fijian budget|NGO says economic confidence must be maintained|Home buyers initiative is testament of consumer inclusiveness|It’s a well-rounded budget for all Fijians: LTA|Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Walker, Johnston spark Souths fightback over Dragons

NRL
July 30, 2020 11:59 pm
[Source:NRL]

 

The attacking flair of Cody Walker and Alex Johnston has helped South Sydney surge back from 16 points down to defeat arch rivals St George Illawarra 32-24 at Kogarah on Thursday night.

What shaped as a disastrous night for Souths when they trailed 16-0 after 16 minutes turned around just as quickly as Wayne Bennett’s men posted three tries in 20 minutes to level the scores at half-time.

Article continues after advertisement

It was the Dragons who got on the board first through in-form fullback Matt Dufty after an Adam Reynolds grubber went wrong for Souths and Corey Norman swooped.

Norman raced upfield and found Dufty to post his ninth try of the season.

To make matters worse for Souths, Reynolds suffered a shoulder injury while trying to retrieve the ball and played no further part in the game.

Dufty then put Euan Aitken across for a try before grabbing a second of his own to make it 16-0.

The Bunnies then clicked into gear as Walker produced a superb individual try in the 20th minute and Johnston intercepted a Dufty pass and raced 90 metres to score in the 31st minute.

With half-time looming, Latrell Mitchell stamped his class with a pinpoint cut-out pass to Johnston who kicked back inside for Mitchell to regather and score.

The momentum continued for Souths in the 48th minute when Walker and Dane Gagai combined to send Johnston over for his second of the night.

The Dragons returned serve when Ben Hunt grubbered for Tyson Frizell to score and it was locked up at 20-all with 25 minutes to play.

Walker put the Bunnies back in front in the 61st minute after Souths’ left-side attack had opened the Dragons up.

With seven minutes to play the Dragons handed Johnston his third try on a platter as Tristan Sailor went to the line and threw a long ball which the Rabbitohs winger gleefully intercepted to race away.

A very late try to Mikaele Ravalawa in the corner gave the Red V some faint hope, but the Rabbitohs’ win was safe when Zac Lomax’s conversion attempt struck the upright.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.