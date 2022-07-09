Walker inspires Rabbitohs win

A Cody Walker masterclass led the Rabbitohs to a 40-28 win over the Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium on last night.

With Damien Cook and Cameron Murray on Origin duty, Walker took charge with two tries, two try assists and 95 run metres.

The Bunnies chalked up their ninth win of the season to climb to fifth on the ladder.

Already missing their Blues brothers, the Rabbitohs lost Mark Nicholls and Alex Johnston to injury in the lead-up to the game, and then had Lachlan Ilias go off after a head clash with team-mate Tevita Tatola in the opening minute of the match.

In another match, Sharks beat Storm 28-6.