Vuniyayawa starting to make his mark

Just months ago, King Vuniyayawa was an unknown, but since the NRL resumed, the Bati prop has grabbed some attention including his Warriors Coach Stephen Kearney.

Vuniyayawa has been named in the Warriors side to take on the South Sydney Rabbitohs tomorrow.

The 25-year-old left Fiji for New Zealand fifteen years ago and used to play rugby union player before making the switch to rugby league after watching Jarryd Hayne star for Fiji at the 2008 Rugby League World Cup.

Vuniyayawa says to play for Fiji was just an amazing experience and being in camp with other Bati players.

The Warriors forward has one more wish to tick off and that is playing in front of his family at their home ground – Mount Smart Stadium.

The injury crisis in the Warriors has given the likes of Vuniyayawa, as well as Jamayne Taunoa-Brown and Eli Katoa, a chance to prove themselves, and so far it’s working for Stephen Kearney’s side.

The Warriors will play Rabbitohs at 8pm tomorrow.

Another game tomorrow will see Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau’s Panthers take on Suliasi Vunivalu and the Melbourne Storm at 9:55pm and you can watch the mathc LIVE on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, tonight the Knights host the Broncos at 9:50pm.

On Saturday, the Titans meet the Dragons at 5pm before West Tigers take on the Cowboys at 7:30 pm.

The Eels will face the Roosters at 9:50 pm on Saturday and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

There will be two games on Sunday as the Raiders meet the Sea Eagles at 6:05 pm and Sharks face the Bulldogs at 8:30 pm.