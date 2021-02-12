Vuniyayawa hopes for better future with Leeds Rhinos

Fiji Bati prop King Vuniyayawa hopes signing with the Leeds Rhinos rugby league club will yield for a fruitful future.

The former New Zealand Warriors player has sealed a one-year deal with the UK based franchise to compete in the Super League scheduled to commence on March 25th.

Vuniyayawa featured for the Warriors in 2020 and played only five matches.

New Leeds Rhinos signing King Vuniyayawa has revealed that he has been playing Aussies Rules football back home in Auckland during the off season to get him ready to start his new life with Leeds Rhinos

➡ https://t.co/7c4eD4LTKi pic.twitter.com/O2Ra5aOekt — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) February 16, 2021

He was one of the five players that opted to leave the side during its quarantine period last year in Australia to be with their families.

The 26-year-old had to look for another club this year after the NZ NRL club withdrew its offer to extend his stay.

He left Fiji for New Zealand fifteen years ago and used to play rugby union before making the switch to rugby league after watching Jarryd Hayne star for Fiji at the 2008 Rugby League World Cup.

The Viseisei, Vuda native also featured for the Fiji Bati in 2019 when they took on Papua New Guinea in the Oceania Cup.