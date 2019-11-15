Vuniyayawa close to NRL debut for Warriors

Fiji Bati second rower King Vuniyayawa is close to his first NRL appearance after being named on the extended bench for season opener against Newcastle Knights on Saturday.

Vuniyayawa made his Bati debut in their 14-26 loss to PNG Kumuls in 2018.

Warriors Coach Stephen Kearney has included Vuniyayawa in his 22 member squad for this weekend’s clash.

Seventeen players will in the match-day side while Vuniyayawa and three others are in the extended bench including his Fiji Bati team mate Taane Milne.

The Warriors play the Knights at 5pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, tomorrow at 10pm, Maika Sivo’s Eels play Brandon Wakeham and the Bulldogs in the first NRL match of 2020.