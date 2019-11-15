Home

Vunivalu to replace Lumelume

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 10, 2020 12:12 pm
Suliasi Vunivalu

Fiji Bati winger Suliasi Vunivalu looks set to return for the Melbourne Storm this weekend in round 18 of the NRL against the Cowboys.

Vunivalu returns after missing last week’s game against the Rabbitohs due to a broken jaw and he replaces Bati center Isaac Lumelume who is named on the bench.

Another welcoming news for the Storm is Tui Kamikamica who is expected to return soon.

Article continues after advertisement

This is after the Taveuni man was named as one of the reserves for the Storm.

The Storm have won their past 10 games against the Cowboys and the two meet at 6.05 pm on Sunday followed by the Sharks and Warriors clash at 8.30 pm.

There will be three games on Saturday, with the Dragons playing Semi Valemei’s Raiders at 5pm.

Other games on Saturday features the Titans playing the Broncos at 7.30pm followed by the Roosters and the Knights at 9.35pm.

Tomorrow, the Sea Eagles battles the Bulldogs at 8pm followed by the Eels and Panthers match at 9.55pm.

You can watch the Eels/Panthers match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Meanwhile, tonight the Rabbitohs takes on the West Tigers at 9.50pm.

