Vunivalu to miss out on tonight’s clash

Fiji Bati and Melbourne Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu will miss out on the Storms match against the Titans tonight.

Vunivalu suffered a hamstring injury during their 27-25 win over the Roosters two weeks ago.

He is expected to return in the next round.

Article continues after advertisement

The Storm will host the Titans at 8pm and West Tigers takes on the Broncos at 9:55pm.

The Knights will take on the Rabbitohs at 7:30pm tomorrow and this match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Other games tomorrow will see the Dragons meet the Bulldogs at 5pm and the Sea Eagles battle the Eels at 9:35pm.

There will be two games on Sunday with the Warriors playing the Sharks at 4pm and the Panthers host the Cowboys at 6:05pm.

The Panthers/Cowboys match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports.