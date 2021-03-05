Rugby League
Vunivalu to make starting debut for Reds
March 11, 2021 5:38 am
Former NRL star Suliasi Vunivalu has been named in the Queensland Reds starting side to face Brumbies on Saturday in round four of Super Rugby AU.
The Fijian flyer is one of two changes Reds coach Brad Thorn has made to their starting 15.
After impressing in his first Super Rugby match a fortnight ago, Vunivalu will make his starting debut on the wing seeing Jordan Petaia shift to his preferred position at outside-center with Hunter Paisami named at number-12.
Thorn says Vunivalu has been working hard at training and gets his chance to start this weekend.
Suspended following a red-card against Argentina while playing for the Wallabies late last year, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto will make his return this weekend at lock.
Loto’s return sees the versatile Serupepeli Uru on the bench.
Filipo Daugunu retains his spot in the number 11 jersey while Moses Sorovi is on the bench.
The Brumbies host the Reds at 8:45pm on Saturday.
Tomorrow, Western Force takes on Melbourne Rebels at 9:45pm.
Queensland:
1. Dane Zander
2. Alex Mafi
3. Taniela Tupou
4. Angus Blyth
5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
6. Angus Scott-Young
7. Fraser McReight
8. Harry Wilson
9. Tate McDermott
10. James O’Connor ©
11. Filipo Daugunu
12. Hunter Paisami
13. Jordan Petaia
14. Suliasi Vunivalu
15. Jock Campbell
Reserves:
16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa
17. Harry Hoopert
18. Zane Nonggorr
19. Ryan Smith
20. Seru Uru
21. Moses Sorovi
22. Bryce Hegarty
23. Josh Flook