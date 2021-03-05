Vunivalu to make starting debut for Reds

Former NRL star Suliasi Vunivalu has been named in the Queensland Reds starting side to face Brumbies on Saturday in round four of Super Rugby AU.

The Fijian flyer is one of two changes Reds coach Brad Thorn has made to their starting 15.

After impressing in his first Super Rugby match a fortnight ago, Vunivalu will make his starting debut on the wing seeing Jordan Petaia shift to his preferred position at outside-center with Hunter Paisami named at number-12.

Thorn says Vunivalu has been working hard at training and gets his chance to start this weekend.

Suspended following a red-card against Argentina while playing for the Wallabies late last year, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto will make his return this weekend at lock.

Loto’s return sees the versatile Serupepeli Uru on the bench.

Filipo Daugunu retains his spot in the number 11 jersey while Moses Sorovi is on the bench.

The Brumbies host the Reds at 8:45pm on Saturday.

Tomorrow, Western Force takes on Melbourne Rebels at 9:45pm.

Queensland:

1. Dane Zander

2. Alex Mafi

3. Taniela Tupou

4. Angus Blyth

5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

6. Angus Scott-Young

7. Fraser McReight

8. Harry Wilson

9. Tate McDermott

10. James O’Connor ©

11. Filipo Daugunu

12. Hunter Paisami

13. Jordan Petaia

14. Suliasi Vunivalu

15. Jock Campbell

Reserves:

16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa

17. Harry Hoopert

18. Zane Nonggorr

19. Ryan Smith

20. Seru Uru

21. Moses Sorovi

22. Bryce Hegarty

23. Josh Flook