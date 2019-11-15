Rugby League
Vunivalu scores as Storm win NRL Grand Final
October 25, 2020 10:50 pm
Suliasi Vunivalu celebrate after scoring a try for the Storm [Source: NRL]
Fiji Bati winger Suliasi Vunivalu scored a try to help Storm beat Panthers 26-20 in the NRL Grand Final at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney.
Cameron Smith engineered a relentless and composed Storm performance that netted the 2020 premiership.
As he has done in nearly all of his 430 NRL matches, Smith controlled proceedings and ensured his side remained firmly in charge of their own destiny. If the match proves to be his last, what a way to go out.
Penrith lacked nothing in the effort department but a string of costly first-half errors provided their undoing.
Melbourne opened the scoring via a penalty try when Penrith centre Tyrone May was ruled to have kicked the ball out of the hands of Justin Olam as the Papua New Guinean was about to plant the ball over the line.
After a pair of penalty goals extended the margin to 10-0, rugby bound winger Suliasi Vunivalu intercepted a Nathan Cleary pass and outran a chasing pack to give his side a decisive lead.
When Smith picked up a loose ball to score in the final minute of the first half, the margin was 22 and things were looking dire for the minor premiers.
Any hope of Panthers staging a late fightback looked shot when Ryan Papenhuyzen ran around Nathan Cleary and set off on an 80-metre run to the line.
The lead was 26-0.
Penrith winger Brian To’o scored a controversial try in the 53rd minute to give his side a faint glimmer of hope.
A try scored by Stephen Crichton with 10 minutes remaining provided Panthers fans with a breath of hope and when Jahrome Hughes was marched to the sin bin in the 71st minute, Josh Mansour cashed in on the advantage to score out wide.
Cleary missed the conversion but Penrith had cut the deficit to eight with 10 minutes remaining.
Despite Cleary scoring in the final minute, the Storm repelled one last Panthers attacking raid to close out the win and seal their fourth premiership.
[Source: NRL]