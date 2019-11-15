Home

FIJIAN BUDGET
Rugby League

Vunivalu scores as Storm nullify Knights

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
August 2, 2020 8:02 pm
Suliasi Vunivalu [left] with his mates after beating the Knights [Source: NRL]

Fiji Bati winger Suliasi Vunivalu scored the first try as Storm demolished the Knights 26-16 at Sunshine Coast Stadium in round 12 of the NRL.

Vunivalu gave the Storm a perfect start when he scored in the 3rd minute.

The win was sour as a shoulder injury suffered by Cameron Smith was a setback and the low point for a Melbourne side which won its sixth consecutive match.

Smith left the field in the 27th minute and did not return with what the Storm described as a “low grade AC joint injury.

A scintillating try from Melbourne fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen helped the Storm to an 18-6 lead at the break.

The tries to Smith and Papenhuyzen came after Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu and Knights centre Bradman Best had traded tries inside the opening seven minutes.

Newcastle back-rower Aidan Guerra breathed life back into the game with a 61st-minute try but any dreams of a comeback were short lived.



The NRL’s ironman did the damage while crossing for a try three minutes before he left the field.

[Source: NRL]

