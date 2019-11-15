Vunivalu scores as Storm beats the Rabbitohs

Fiji Bati star Suliasi Vunivalu scored a try and set up another for the Storm’s 22-8 victory over the Rabbitohs at AAMI Park, Melbourne.

Vunivalu scored in the 34th minute to give Storm a 8-6 lead before the breather.

The Storm led 8-6 at halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

Munster carves through the middle and even throws in a cheeky goosey! #NRLStormSouths#TelstraPremiership pic.twitter.com/TQFkQO5lkw — NRL (@NRL) June 5, 2020

In the earlier match played today, Viliame Kikau’s Panther’s defeated Warriors 26-0.