Vunivalu score as Storm beat Eels in 10 try thriller

Fiji born Suliasi Vunivalu scored a try in Storm’s 36-24 win over the Eels in Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

The finals week one clash was as expected, a ten try thriller that saw both sides locked at 12-all at the breather.

The Eels lost winger Maika Sivo to injury after just 10 minutes, forcing Michael Jennings to switch sides with Waqa Blake and backrowers Andrew Davey and Marata Nuikore to fill in at left centre inside Blake on the wing, and not much more than 10 minutes later had lost his Davey to a HIA assessment which he eventually passed.

The brave Eels, working on about 40 per cent possession for the match, locked it up at 18-18 with half an hour to play but Melbourne blew them away with tries to Jesse Bromwich, Brenko Lee and Ryan Papenhuyzen in the space of just seven minutes.

Papenhuyzen, Josh Addo-Carr, Kenny Bromwich and Cameron Munster were huge for Melbourne but some of the gloss came off the win when Cameron Munster left the field late with a knee injury.

Parramatta had first knocked No.2 seeds Melbourne on their heels with a try to lock Nathan Brown, his first of the season, inside two minutes off a Mitch Moses bomb.

The Eels doubled their lead 20 minutes later with a breath-taking 70m team try off a Storm spilled ball that was started and finished by Clint Gutherson.

On the half-hour the Storm, which enjoyed 61 per cent possession in the opening 40, finally turned pressure into points and really cashed in with two tries in three minutes.

A long Papenhuyzen break set up the first to Suliasi Vunivalu, via a conventional back-line move through Parramatta’s patchwork left edge, then the Storm produced a 70-metre classic of their own thanks to two offloads that was finished off by Papenhuyzen.

[Source: NRL]