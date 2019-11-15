Vunivalu played his 100th NRL game against Panthers

Fiji Bati winger Suliasi Vunivalu played his 100th NRL game last night.

The Melbourne speedster is also two tries away from Greg Inglis (78 tries) for fifth on the Storm all-time try scoring list.

Vunivalu made his NRL debut for the Storm in round 7 of 2016 against the West Tigers where he scored two tries.

The 24-year-old set the record for most tries in a debut season by scoring his 22 tries eclipsing the previous record of 21 tries set by Israel Folau back in 2007.

Vunivalu won the premiership with the Storm in 2017.

This is his last season with Melbourne Storm as he has signed a Super Rugby deal with the Queensland Reds and will join the side next year.

Two weeks ago Bati center Waqa Blake also played his 100th NRL game after featuring for the Eels

Meanwhile, the Titans are currently playing Mikaele Ravalawa and the Dragons before West Tigers face Cowboys at 7:30 pm.

The Eels with Maika Sivo and Waqa Blake meet the Roosters at 9:50 tonight and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

There will be two games tomorrow as the Raiders meet the Sea Eagles at 6:05 pm and Sharks face the Bulldogs at 8:30 pm.