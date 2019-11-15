Vunivalu named in Team of the week

Fiji Bati and Storm wing Suliasi Vunivalu has been named in the NRL’s finals week 3 team of the week.

Vunivalu was ranked in 5th place receiving 1273 votes.

Teammate Ryan Papenhuyzen leads with 3210 votes, followed by Josh Addor Carr on 1539 votes while Justin Olam has 2148.

Cameron Munster and Jahrome Huges are also in the list with 1883 and 2194 consecutively.

Meanwhile, the much anticipated grand finale between Panthers and Storm will be held on Sunday at ANZ Stadium in Sydney at 8.30pm.