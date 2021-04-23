Home

Rugby League

Vunivalu misses out on Super Rugby AU final

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 6, 2021 10:07 am

Former NRL star and Fijian flyer Suliasi Vunivalu will not feature for the Reds in the Super Rugby AU final on Saturday against the Brumbies.

Vunivalu has been left out of the match-day 23, however, two Fijians will run out for the Reds.

Both Filipo Daugunu and Serupepeli Uru will come off the bench after Coach Brad Thorn finalized his side yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Thorn has made three changes to his starting 15 with Jock Campbell who will start on the left-wing, while Josh Flook will wear the number-13 jersey.

In the forward pack, Ryan Smith has earned the opportunity to start at lock seeing the in-form Angus Scott-Young shift back to his preferred position at blindside flanker.

There are four changes to the Reds’ reserves, with backrower Liam Wright and Daugunu set to bring plenty of firepower as finishers this weekend.

The Reds hosts the Brumbies at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane at 9:45pm on Saturday.

Reds Lineup
1. Feao Fotuaika
2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa
3. Taniela Tupou
4. Ryan Smith
5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
6. Angus Scott-Young
7. Fraser McReight
8. Harry Wilson
9. Tate McDermott
10. James O’Connor
11. Jock Campbell
12. Hamish Stewart
13. Josh Flook
14. Jordan Petaia
15. Bryce Hegarty
Reserves
16. Alex Mafi
17. Dane Zander
18. Zane Nonggorr
19. Seru Uru
20. Liam Wright
21. Kalani Thomas
22. Isaac Henry
23. Filipo Daugunu

