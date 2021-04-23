Vunivalu misses out on Super Rugby AU final

Former NRL star and Fijian flyer Suliasi Vunivalu will not feature for the Reds in the Super Rugby AU final on Saturday against the Brumbies.

Vunivalu has been left out of the match-day 23, however, two Fijians will run out for the Reds.

Both Filipo Daugunu and Serupepeli Uru will come off the bench after Coach Brad Thorn finalized his side yesterday.

Thorn has made three changes to his starting 15 with Jock Campbell who will start on the left-wing, while Josh Flook will wear the number-13 jersey.

In the forward pack, Ryan Smith has earned the opportunity to start at lock seeing the in-form Angus Scott-Young shift back to his preferred position at blindside flanker.

There are four changes to the Reds’ reserves, with backrower Liam Wright and Daugunu set to bring plenty of firepower as finishers this weekend.

The Reds hosts the Brumbies at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane at 9:45pm on Saturday.

Reds Lineup

1. Feao Fotuaika

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa

3. Taniela Tupou

4. Ryan Smith

5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

6. Angus Scott-Young

7. Fraser McReight

8. Harry Wilson

9. Tate McDermott

10. James O’Connor

11. Jock Campbell

12. Hamish Stewart

13. Josh Flook

14. Jordan Petaia

15. Bryce Hegarty

Reserves

16. Alex Mafi

17. Dane Zander

18. Zane Nonggorr

19. Seru Uru

20. Liam Wright

21. Kalani Thomas

22. Isaac Henry

23. Filipo Daugunu