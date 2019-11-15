Vunivalu expected to miss Dragons clash

Fiji Bati winger Suliasi Vunivalu is expected to miss out on the Storm’s final NRL match before the finals starts.

Vunivalu is epxcted to miss the match due to a hamstring.

However, he is not the only Storm star injured at the moment as Kenny Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi are set to be ruled out due to injuries.

The Dragons will host the Storm at 6:05pm on Sunday in round 20 of the NRL.