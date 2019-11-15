Vunivalu ends his Melbourne Storm career with an NRL title

Fiji Bati winger Suliasi Vunivalu ended his Melbourne Storm career with an NRL title last night.

It was Vunivalu’s last game for the Storm before he teams up with the Queensland Reds in rugby union next year.

The Storm winger didn’t disappoint as he scored one of the team’s try in the final for a 26-20 win.

Vunivalu was left in a vulnerable position marking two Panthers attackers, he made an audacious intercept attempt from a Nathan Cleary pass, rushing out of the line before leaping to pluck the ball out of the sky as it was about to land on the chest of an opponent.

After almost losing his feet, Vunivalu gathered himself and raced away for a 90-metre try.

Storm legend Cameron Smith and Coach Craig Bellamy combined, with almost 100 years of rugby league royalty between them – as the oldest player and coach to win a premiership in the game’s history.

Rarely has that wealth of experience proven quite so definitive as their third title and ninth grand final together.

The Panthers with national reps Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau had a disappointing night as they tried to chase down a 26 points deficit in 27 minutes.

Penrith started their late fightback in the 53rd minute, however, time was not on their side with their four tries not enough as Vunivalu and the Storm hung on to win 26-20.