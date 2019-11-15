Vunivalu and Storm relocate as COVID-19 shifts Warriors clash

Fiji Bati winger Suliasi Vunivalu and the Melbourne Storm players are preparing to relocate for an indefinite period after Victoria’s recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

This caused the NRL to shift Friday’s home clash against the Warriors to Sydney.

The Storm-Warriors game had been scheduled to be played at Melbourne’s regular home ground of AAMI Park, but will now be played at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium after consultation with the club and biosecurity experts.

Storm players and staff will fly out of Melbourne tomorrow, with prop Christian Welch declaring players are ready for an indefinite relocation if Victoria’s COVID-19 situation continues to worsen.

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys confirmed to NRL.com that the Storm may be based in Sydney or Queensland for longer than this week.

Meanwhile, looking at the NRL round 7 draws, Viliame Kikau and the Panthers play the Rabbitohs at 9:50pm on Thursday.

On Friday the Storm meet the Warriors at 8pm followed by the Roosters and Dragons at 9:55pm.

The Storm and Warriors match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

There will be three games on Saturday starting with the Cowboys and Knights at 5pm before the Broncos host the Titans at 7:30pm and then the Eels meet the Raiders at 9:55pm.

You can watch Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake and Kane Evans in action for the Eels against the Raiders on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, the Sea Eagles face the Sharks at 6:05pm and at 8:30pm the Bulldogs takes on West Tigers.