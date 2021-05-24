Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No change in age recommendation for use of vaccine|Rewa EOC team taken into isolation|Police intervene and disperse crowds this morning|Lautoka antenatal clinic temporarily shifted|13 arrested for contact sport|Fijians held at the Nabouwalu Jetty cleared|Australia to send team to assist in COVID-19 battle|Travellers urged to follow proper process|Police cautious of arrests|115 cases recorded with death under investigation|252,791 Fijians vaccinated so far|Domestic repatriation set to begin|Police officers encouraged to get vaccinated|99 percent of Oceania staff vaccinated|Do not be swayed by vaccine misinformation|Lyndhurst Group clarifies media reports|Passengers await clearance to enter Vanua Levu|Misinformation on vaccination exacerbated confusion|Six men arrested for playing cards|Outbreak expedites socio-economic issues|Free data provided for getting vaccinated|Blockbuster movies will not release in Damodar Cinemas|Slow trading in the Capital City|91 test positive as COVID-19 claims another life|Ministry receives complaints against frontliners|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Vunicagi focuses on self-improvement

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
June 19, 2021 3:13 pm
Tomasi Vunicagi [Source: Getty Images]

Kaiviti Silktails centre Tomasi Vunicagi wants to push himself to his personal best during his time competing in the Ron Massey Cup.

For the Sabeto Roosters player, being part of an elite competition was something he has always dreamt of.

Vunicagi is part of the Kaiviti Silktails squad that is named to play against St Mary’s today.

Article continues after advertisement

The Rukua, Beqa native says it’s about getting the small things right.

“I want to improve in my duty as a player, I believe right now that it is important if you want to further advance in your rugby career. I am thankful to the management for picking me to be part of this team and I hope to one day catch the eyes of selectors and move on from here”.

Apart from being part of the Fiji Residents side in 2015, Vunicagi describes his experience on the international arena as a learning curve.

“There is a whole different thing I’ve learnt coming here, in terms of how to play in a more professional setting and the pace of the game. This is something that I didn’t know about and I am thankful to just be here to improve myself as a player”.

The side will be hosted by St Marys at 6pm today at the St Marys League Stadium in Sydney.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.