Vunicagi focuses on self-improvement

Kaiviti Silktails centre Tomasi Vunicagi wants to push himself to his personal best during his time competing in the Ron Massey Cup.

For the Sabeto Roosters player, being part of an elite competition was something he has always dreamt of.

Vunicagi is part of the Kaiviti Silktails squad that is named to play against St Mary’s today.

The Rukua, Beqa native says it’s about getting the small things right.

“I want to improve in my duty as a player, I believe right now that it is important if you want to further advance in your rugby career. I am thankful to the management for picking me to be part of this team and I hope to one day catch the eyes of selectors and move on from here”.

Apart from being part of the Fiji Residents side in 2015, Vunicagi describes his experience on the international arena as a learning curve.

“There is a whole different thing I’ve learnt coming here, in terms of how to play in a more professional setting and the pace of the game. This is something that I didn’t know about and I am thankful to just be here to improve myself as a player”.

The side will be hosted by St Marys at 6pm today at the St Marys League Stadium in Sydney.